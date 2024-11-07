Industry Comparison: Evaluating Johnson & Johnson Against Competitors In Pharmaceuticals Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and its primary competitors in the Pharmaceuticals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Johnson & Johnson Background

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Johnson & Johnson 26.10 5.42 4.37 3.8% $5.38 $15.51 5.25% Eli Lilly and Co 83.66 51.76 17.18 6.98% $2.25 $9.27 20.43% Novo Nordisk AS 33.90 26.54 11.87 18.97% $35.74 $57.79 25.34% Novartis AG 18.64 4.93 4.39 7.5% $5.61 $9.94 8.93% AstraZeneca PLC 30.99 5.01 4.06 5.01% $4.12 $10.76 13.33% Pfizer Inc 36.48 1.68 2.61 4.96% $7.25 $12.44 31.2% Zoetis Inc 32.02 14.69 8.51 13.37% $1.05 $1.69 11.02% GSK PLC 22.67 4.01 1.82 -0.41% $1.17 $5.62 -1.66% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 22.96 0.96 1.46 1.25% $380.28 $781.73 12.75% Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 19.30 3.49 3.55 4.18% $23.9 $47.77 16.51% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 18.88 1.83 2 4.52% $0.36 $0.91 6.95% Corcept Therapeutics Inc 43.05 8.90 9.61 7.56% $0.05 $0.18 47.69% Organon & Co 3.13 8.25 0.64 112.72% $0.4 $0.92 4.15% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc 18.98 2.29 3.50 2.94% $0.08 $0.15 -4.36% Average 29.59 10.33 5.48 14.58% $35.56 $72.24 14.79%

By closely studying Johnson & Johnson, we can observe the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 26.1, which is 0.88x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 5.42, which is 0.52x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 4.37, which is 0.8x the industry average.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 3.8%, which is 10.78% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $5.38 Billion is 0.15x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $15.51 Billion, which indicates 0.21x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 5.25% compared to the industry average of 14.79%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Johnson & Johnson stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Johnson & Johnson is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Johnson & Johnson, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to its peers in the Pharmaceuticals industry, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that the company may be facing challenges in generating profits and growth compared to its industry counterparts. This could be a concern for investors looking for higher returns.

