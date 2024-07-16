Industry Comparison: Evaluating Apple Against Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 36.45 48.44 9.60 31.88% $30.74 $42.27 -4.31% Super Micro Computer Inc 49.98 10.32 4.43 9.85% $0.4 $0.6 200.01% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 15.65 1.29 1 1.46% $1.11 $2.38 3.31% NetApp Inc 28.16 23.41 4.43 27.2% $0.46 $1.18 5.5% Pure Storage Inc 219.37 15.58 7.55 -2.65% $0.01 $0.5 17.68% Eastman Kodak Co 8.58 0.48 0.48 2.66% $0.06 $0.05 -10.43% AstroNova Inc 21.78 1.20 0.76 1.3% $0.0 $0.01 -6.94% Transact Technologies Inc 62.50 0.97 0.61 -2.66% $-0.0 $0.01 -52.01% Average 58.0 7.61 2.75 5.31% $0.29 $0.68 22.45%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

After thoroughly examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 36.45, which is 0.63x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 48.44 relative to the industry average by 6.37x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.6, surpassing the industry average by 3.49x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.88%, which is 26.57% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $30.74 Billion is 106.0x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $42.27 Billion, which indicates 62.16x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of -4.31%, which is much lower than the industry average of 22.45%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Apple and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is positioned in the middle among its top 4 peers.

This suggests a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also utilizing equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit signify strong profitability, while the low revenue growth implies slower expansion compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.