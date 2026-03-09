This Industrial Stock Could Be a Hidden Gem (and Here's Why)

Key Points

W.W. Grainger isn’t the most glamorous industrial stock to consider.

The shares could benefit from increasing U.S. industrial activity.

The company is devoted to returning cash to shareholders.

10 stocks we like better than W.W. Grainger ›

The industrial sector has its share of glamorous names and story stocks. Caterpillar, Deere, and some large-cap aerospace and defense firms check those boxes.

However, the group, the sixth-largest sector in the S&P 500, still includes some companies that aren't exactly charismatic. Some may be downright boring, but there are examples of boring being beautiful, and W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) could prove to be one.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The industrial parts supplier has some credibility as a hidden gem for multiple reasons, including its underappreciated business model and a four-figure price tag that likely keeps some retail investors at bay. Fortunately, there's more to like with the Grainger story.

Boring, but catalyst-rich

Founded nearly a century ago, Grainger operates in the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) space. Putting the corporate jargon aside, the company sells an array of products that aren't "sexy," but are essential in helping factories, warehouses, and other commercial enterprises function on a day-to-day basis.

One interesting thing about that industry is that it's fragmented. There are large players such as Grainger and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), as well as a slew of smaller contenders. So yes, there's competition, but scale is essential, and Grainger has that, confirming its status as a wide-moat name.

Here's one way to look at Grainger. Say you're the manager of a widget factory that employs 100 people. It's possible that, to keep things running smoothly, several hundred, or maybe even thousands, of parts, pieces, and other odds and ends are needed.

Sourcing those products from multiple vendors is burdensome. Grainger alleviates that burden by stocking millions of items, which helps it build a sticky customer base.

Those are among the reasons why some analysts view Grainger as one of the top industrial stocks to own. Beyond the wide moat, there are other catalysts for this industrial stock, including one with a political element.

Bipartisanship is hard to come by in the current environment. Still, both major parties are attempting to bring more manufacturing jobs to the U.S. If those efforts bear fruit and more factories, industrial facilities, and warehouses are built, Grainger stands to benefit. After all, a factory can't run with empty shelves.

Grainger is devoted to its dividend

One potential appeal of Grainger as an industrial stock for long-term investors is its dividend income. A payout increase announced in April extended the company's streak of boosted dividends to 54 years, making the company a Dividend King, or a company that has increased its dividends for more than 50 years.

That streak is impressive. The yield of 0.79% and the payout ratio of just 22.4% are notable as well. Both imply Grainger isn't strained by its dividend and that it will continue growing the payout for years to come.

The industrial company is also a dedicated buyer of its own stock. Last year, it spent $1.5 billion on dividends and buybacks. With that level of commitment to rewarding shareholders, Grainger doesn't need to be exciting, and for many investors, that's just fine.

Should you buy stock in W.W. Grainger right now?

Before you buy stock in W.W. Grainger, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and W.W. Grainger wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 9, 2026.

Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Caterpillar, and Deere & Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.