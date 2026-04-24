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Industrial Bank Of Korea Earnings Slip In Q1

April 24, 2026 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Industrial Bank of Korea (024110.KS), on Friday reported lower net income despite higher sales in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company declined 7.4 percent to KRW 748.69 billion from KRW 808.59 billion in the previous year.

Operating income declined 8.9 percent to KRW 932.55 billion from KRW 1.05 trillion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 11.09 trillion from KRW 7.73 trillion in the previous year.

Industrial Bank of Korea closed trading 0.22% higher at KRW 22,350 on the Korea Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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