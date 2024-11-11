Indus 9-month Operating Income Down

(RTTNews) - Indus Holding AG (INHG), a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs, reported that its operating income (EBIT) for the first nine months of 2024 was 95.9 million euros, down from 116.9 million euros in the previous year. Sales for the period were 1.28 billion euros, compared to 1.36 billion euros in the same period last year.

The company continues to expect Group sales to be between 1.70 billion euros and 1.80 billion euros for the full year of 2024. However, it now expects operating income (EBIT) to range from 115 million euros to 125 million euros, primarily due to impairment losses, compared to the previous forecast of 125 million euros to 145 million euros. The EBIT margin is still expected to fall between 7.0% and 8.0%.

The Board of Management of INDUS Holding AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to make a public buyback offer to the company's shareholders for up to 700,000 no-par value bearer shares at a price of 21.65 euros per share. The total volume of the Share Buyback Offer will be up to 15.155 million euros. Shareholders can accept the offer from 12 November 2024 to 25 November 2024.

Also today, the Board of Management, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to buy back no-par value bearer shares in the company with a total purchase price volume of up to 5 million euros, but no more than 200,000 shares, via the stock exchange in addition to the Share Buyback Offer. The Share Buyback Program is expected to start on 2 December 2024 at the earliest and to run until 16 May 2025 at the latest.

