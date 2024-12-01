Indonesia Bourse May Find Traction On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has closed lower in three consecutive trading days, surrendering almost 200 points or 2.9 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 7,110-point plateau, although it's expected to open to the upside on Monday.

The global forecast for Asian markets is positive, with bargain hunting expected after some heavy selling last week. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and cement stocks, while the resource companies were mixed.

For the day, the index declined 85.89 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 7,114.27 after trading between 7,107.28 and 7,189.13.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.57 percent, while Bank Mandiri plunged 4.65 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia sank 0.79 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 0.90 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia tumbled 1.85 percent, Bank Maybank Indonesia slumped 0.92 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison rallied 1.27 percent, Indocement shed 0.72 percent, Semen Indonesia tanked 3.05 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur retreated 1.31 percent, United Tractors stumbled 2.19 percent, Astra International fell 0.49 percent, Aneka Tambang gained 0.70 percent, Jasa Marga surrendered 3.26 percent, Vale Indonesia lost 0.55 percent, Timah added 0.45 percent, Bumi Resources skyrocketed 8.89 percent and Bank Central Asia, Energi Mega Persada and Astra Agro Lestari were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages returned from Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday by opening in the green on Friday and continuing to pick up steam as the shortened session progressed, ending near the day's highs.

The Dow jumped 188.59 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 44,910.65, while the NASDAQ rallied 157.69 points or 0.83 percent to close at 19,218.17 and the S&P 500 gained 33.64 points or 0.56 percent to end at 6,032.38.

For the holiday-interrupted week, the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 both jumped 1.1 percent, while the narrower Dow surged 1.4 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came as some traders looked to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following pullback seen on Wednesday.

Semiconductor stocks led the rebound, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing by 1.5 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in over two months in the previous session.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Friday after OPEC postponed its meeting to Dec. 5, despite expectations the group will delay production increases. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January shed $0.72 or 1.1 percent at $68.00 a barrel. WTI crude futures lost 4.5 percent in the week.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide November numbers for consumer prices later today, with overall inflation expected to add 0.26 percent on month and 1.50 percent on year following the 0.08 percent monthly increase and the 1.71 percent annual gain in October. Core CPI is seen higher by 2.21 percent on year, easing from 2.20 percent in the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.