Indivior Plc. Reports Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Indivior plc. (INDV.L) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $102 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $21 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Indivior plc. reported adjusted earnings of $107 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.1% to $358 million from $298 million last year.

Indivior plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $102 Mln. vs. $21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $358 Mln vs. $298 Mln last year.

