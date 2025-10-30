Markets
Indivior Plc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

October 30, 2025 — 07:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indivior plc. (INDV.L) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $42 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $22 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Indivior plc. reported adjusted earnings of $93 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $314 million from $307 million last year.

Indivior plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42 Mln. vs. $22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $314 Mln vs. $307 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1,180 - $1.220 Mln

