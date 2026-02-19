Indivior Pharmaceuticals to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Feb. 26, before the opening bell. We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of INDV’s marketed drugs and other pipeline updates when it reports quarterly results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $305.2 million, while the same for earnings per share is pinned at 65 cents.

Over the past year, shares of Indivior Pharmaceuticals have surged 282.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.8%.



Let’s see how things might have shaped up for INDV in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Factors Likely to Influence INDV’s Q4 Results

Indivior’s commercial portfolio is anchored by its flagship product, Sublocade, a first-in-class long-acting injectable treatment for moderate-to-severe opioid use disorder (OUD), alongside Suboxone film and tablets, a daily buprenorphine/naloxone formulation for opioid dependence. Sublocade accounts for the majority of Indivior’s revenues.

Over the past few quarters, Sublocade sales have experienced double-digit sequential and year-over-year growth, driven by higher volumes, broader prescriber adoption and improved gross-to-net dynamics. We expect this positive trend to have continued in the fourth quarter.

However, sales of Suboxone film may have declined in the fourth quarter due to price stabilization in the U.S. generic buprenorphine/naloxone market and generic competition.

Indivior changed its domicile from the United Kingdom to the United States in January 2026. Shares of INDV have been listed on Nasdaq since then.

Indivior was added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index in December 2025.

In January, the company issued its full-year 2026 financial guidance, projecting total net revenues between $1.13 billion and $1.20 billion. This implies an approximate 3.3% year-over-year decline at the midpoint, primarily due to ongoing decreases in sales of Suboxone films.

Sublocade net revenues are expected to be between $905 million and $945 million, indicating 11% growth at the midpoint, driven by an acceleration in dispense units.

Non-GAAP operating expenses are anticipated to be in the range of $430-$450 million, while adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be between $535 million and $575 million, indicating solid profitability and operating leverage in 2026.

We expect the company to maintain its guidance on the fourth-quarter conference call.

Investors are also likely to be interested in updates regarding INDV’s pipeline progress on the fourth-quarter earnings call.

Indivior has several ongoing research programs, including INDV-2000 (orexin-1 receptor antagonist) and INDV-6001 (long-acting injectable buprenorphine). These pipeline assets are being evaluated in mid-stage studies for the treatment of OUD patients.

Earnings Surprise History

Indivior has a mixed history of earnings surprises. The bottom line surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and was in line in the remaining one, delivering an average surprise of 68%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 89.47%.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-eps-surprise | Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers for INDV

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for INDV this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Indivior Pharmaceuticals has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: Indivior Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks Rank: Indivior Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

