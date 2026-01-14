Indivior (INDV) Price Target Increased by 13.21% to 43.71

The average one-year price target for Indivior (NasdaqGS:INDV) has been revised to $43.71 / share. This is an increase of 13.21% from the prior estimate of $38.61 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.57% from the latest reported closing price of $34.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indivior. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 55.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDV is 0.40%, an increase of 3.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 235.67% to 371,885K shares. The put/call ratio of INDV is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 257,785K shares representing 206.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,009K shares , representing an increase of 95.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDV by 94.10% over the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 10,504K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,408K shares , representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDV by 43.98% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 6,987K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,567K shares , representing a decrease of 51.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDV by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,577K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,564K shares , representing a decrease of 45.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDV by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 6,464K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,922K shares , representing a decrease of 22.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDV by 19.29% over the last quarter.

