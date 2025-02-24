Indivior: FDA Approves Label Changes For SUBLOCADE - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Indivior PLC (INDV) announced the FDA has approved label changes for SUBLOCADE including a rapid initiation protocol and alternative injection sites. Healthcare providers can now initiate treatment with SUBLOCADE after a single dose of transmucosal buprenorphine and a one-hour observation period to confirm tolerability. Also, SUBLOCADE can now be administered subcutaneously in the abdomen, thigh, buttock, or back of the upper arm.

Indivior noted that the ability to select a different injection site may provide patients more flexibility so that they may be inclined to continue their treatment.

