News & Insights

BioTech

Indivior: FDA Approval Of SUBLOCADE Label Changes Delayed

February 12, 2025 — 02:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indivior PLC (INDV, INDV.L), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed that the final review of the SUBLOCADE (buprenorphine extended-release) label changes has been delayed.

SUBLOCADE is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with moderate to severe addiction/dependence to opioid drugs - prescription or illegal.

The company informed the delay in its update regarding its PDUFA action date for label changes (rapid initiation protocol and alternative injection sites) for SUBLOCADE Injection. The action date was scheduled for February 7.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the FDA informed Indivior that, following acceptance of the proposed label for SUBLOCADE, there were no outstanding items to address, but that final review has been delayed.

Indivior plans to provide further updates on the status of the approval of the proposed SUBLOCADE label changes as appropriate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.