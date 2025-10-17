Markets

IndiGo Finalizes Order For 30 Airbus A350s

October 17, 2025 — 11:49 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - India-based airline IndiGo has finalized a commitment for 30 Airbus A350 aircraft, converting a Memorandum of Understanding signed in June into a firm order. This brings the airline's total A350 orders to 60.

Airbus noted that the A350 is already capable of operating with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and aims for all its aircraft to be 100% SAF-capable by 2030.

As of the end of September 2025, the A350 had secured more than 1,400 orders from 63 customers worldwide.

