Indigo Acquisition Corp. Announces Upcoming Separation of Units for Trading on Nasdaq

Indigo Acquisition Corp. will allow unit holders to separately trade ordinary shares and rights starting July 30, 2025.

Indigo Acquisition Corp. announced that starting around July 30, 2025, holders of units from its initial public offering will be able to separately trade the company's ordinary shares and rights, which will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “INAC” and “INACR.” Units that are not separated will continue trading under the symbol “INACU.” To facilitate this separation, unit holders must contact the Company's transfer agent. Indigo Acquisition is a Cayman exempt company focused on mergers and acquisitions with established, profitable businesses. The company is led by Chairman and CEO James S. Cassel and COO and CFO Scott Salpeter. The press release includes forward-looking statements and indicates the Company will not update these statements unless legally required.

Potential Positives

The announcement of separating units into ordinary shares and rights provides increased liquidity for investors, potentially enhancing market activity for the Company's securities.

The trading of separated ordinary shares and rights under their own symbols on the Nasdaq signifies the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements and strengthens its presence in the public markets.

The focus on established, profitable companies with growth potential suggests a strategic approach that may lead to favorable business combinations and increased shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of separate trading for ordinary shares and rights may indicate that the market perceives a lack of confidence in the value of the units as a whole, which could negatively impact investor sentiment.

The press release emphasizes that the company's future is contingent upon successfully identifying and merging with established businesses, which introduces significant execution risk, particularly for a blank check company.

FAQ

When can I trade the ordinary shares and rights of Indigo Acquisition Corp.?

Trading of the ordinary shares and rights is expected to commence on or about July 30, 2025.

What symbols will the separated shares and rights trade under?

The ordinary shares will trade under the symbol “INAC” and the rights will trade under “INACR” on Nasdaq.

Will fractional rights be issued during the separation of units?

No, only whole rights will trade, and no fractional rights will be issued upon separation.

How can I separate my units into shares and rights?

Holders must contact their brokers to reach Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company for separation.

What is the purpose of Indigo Acquisition Corp.?

The Company aims to engage in mergers or acquisitions with established, profitable companies or entities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indigo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: INACU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing on or about July 30, 2025, holders of its units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s ordinary shares and rights included in the units. The ordinary shares and rights that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “INAC” and “INACR,” respectively. No fractional rights will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole rights will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “INACU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into ordinary shares and rights.





The Company is a Cayman exempt company, formed as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on opportunities with established, profitable companies with attractive market positions and/or growth potential that can leverage our management team’s experience and expertise. The Company is led by its Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, James S. Cassel, and its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Salpeter.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s final prospectus relating to the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC on July 1, 2025. Copies are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.





