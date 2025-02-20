Indie Semiconductor, Inc. Q4 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) released Loss for its fourth quarter of -$33.43 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$33.43 million, or -$0.18 per share. This compares with -$14.66 million, or -$0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, indie Semiconductor, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$15.41 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 17.3% to $58.01 million from $70.13 million last year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$33.43 Mln. vs. -$14.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.18 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Revenue: $58.01 Mln vs. $70.13 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.