Indie Semiconductor, Inc. Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$32.10 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$32.10 million, or -$0.16 per share. This compares with -$32.58 million, or -$0.18 per share, last year.

Revenue held steady at $58.01 million

indie Semiconductor, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$32.10 Mln. vs. -$32.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.16 vs. -$0.18 last year. -Revenue: $58.01 Mln vs. $58.01 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 52 M To $ 58 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.