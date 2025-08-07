Indie Semiconductor To Acquire Emotion3D

(RTTNews) - indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI), an automotive solutions innovator, on Thursday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire emotion3D GmbH.

indie will pay $20 million in cash at closing, along with up to $10 million in performance-based earnouts tied to revenue targets through February 2027.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 and be immediately accretive.

McKinsey expects the automotive software market to reach $83 billion by 2030, with ADAS and automated driving making up over half, creating strong growth potential for automotive semiconductors.

Automotive semiconductors are expected to hit $135 billion, driven by a CAGR of over 9% from 2019 to 2023, highlighting a strong growth opportunity in this segment.

In the pre-market trading, indie Semiconductor is 2.48% higher at $3.7200 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.