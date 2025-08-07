Markets
INDI

Indie Semiconductor To Acquire Emotion3D

August 07, 2025 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI), an automotive solutions innovator, on Thursday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire emotion3D GmbH.

indie will pay $20 million in cash at closing, along with up to $10 million in performance-based earnouts tied to revenue targets through February 2027.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 and be immediately accretive.

McKinsey expects the automotive software market to reach $83 billion by 2030, with ADAS and automated driving making up over half, creating strong growth potential for automotive semiconductors.

Automotive semiconductors are expected to hit $135 billion, driven by a CAGR of over 9% from 2019 to 2023, highlighting a strong growth opportunity in this segment.

In the pre-market trading, indie Semiconductor is 2.48% higher at $3.7200 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INDI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.