Indie debuts system basis safety IC solution for vehicle powertrain applications

November 26, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

indie Semiconductor (INDI) has launched a system basis safety integrated chip or IC solution for vehicle powertrain applications…The solution has been independently certified by SGS-TundefinedV Saar as ASIL-D the highest safety level defined in ISO 26262, the international standard for functional safety in road vehicles. … “Functional safety is a key requirement for multiple automotive applications, including powertrain,” stated Dennis Dorn, Project Manager, SGS-TundefinedV Saar. “As one of the world’s leading independent functional safety assessment and accreditation body’s, we have evaluated indie’s latest safety supervisor SoC to the relevant ISO 26262 clauses, including product development and management processes, and confirm achievement of ASIL D, the highest functional safety level.” …The milestone achievement of ASIL-D safety certification further cements indie’s position as an automotive market leader across the key megatrends of driver safety and automotive, in-cabin user experience and electrification, unlocking additional high-value design-win opportunities across a global OEM and Tier 1 customer base. First production deployments of indie’s system basis safety IC are expected during the second half of 2025.

