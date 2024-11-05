Indiana Resources Launches Major South Australia Exploration

Indiana Resources Limited (AU:IDA) has released an update.

Indiana Resources Limited has initiated a major geochemical sampling and drilling campaign in South Australia’s Central Gawler Craton Exploration Project. With 4,200 samples being collected at key sites like Minos and a significant drilling project underway, the company is well-positioned to advance its exploration strategy after receiving substantial funding from a recent settlement. The first assay results are anticipated by December, promising potential insights into gold mineralization.

