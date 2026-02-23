Indian Shares Tumble On Geopolitical Concerns, Trade Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply lower on Tuesday as investors assessed U.S. trade uncertainty and monitored Middle East developments.

As global trade deals stall, the White House is set to impose a 15 percent tariff through Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social that any countries that want to "play games" after the court's tariff ruling would be hit "with a much higher tariff".

On the geopolitical front, the U.S. is shifting immense military assets into West Asia, sending a warning of its offensive intent to Iran.

The benchmark BSE Sensex slumped 718 points, or 0.9 percent, to 82,577 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 200 points, or 0.8 percent, at 25,511.

Bharti Airtel tumbled 3.4 percent. The telecom major has announced plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore over the next few years to capitalize its NBFC arm, Airtel Money.

Tech Mahindra, TCS, Eternal, Infosys and HCL Technologies plummeted 3-4 percent. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance declined 1 percent after raising Rs 1,000 crore via a non-convertible securities issue.

Waaree Energies was moving higher after its arm signed an agreement with ZFI to expand a 2.5-GW electrolyser project in Uttar Pradesh.

Morepen Labs soared 5 percent on bagging a commercial supply order worth Rs 825 crore under a CDMO arrangement from a global pharma company.

PC Jeweller rose about 1 percent after incorporating PCJ Mining SARL in the Republic of Chad.

Signpost India rallied 2.7 percent after securing exclusive outdoor advertising rights in Kolkata for 10 years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.