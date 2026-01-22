Markets

Indian Shares Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

January 22, 2026 — 11:49 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued on Friday after ending a volatile session higher the previous day on the back of easing geopolitical and trade tensions.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 87 points at 82,220 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped by 7 points to 25,282.

InterGlobe Aviation shares were down 1.4 percent as IndiGo reported a 78 percent decline in its Q3 net profit.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories rallied 2.3 percent, a day after reporting a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly profit.

Syngene International dropped 1 percent, Premier Energies slumped 4.2 percent and Mphasis declined 1.5 percent while Bandhan Bank surged 3.7 percent after unveiling their quarterly earnings results.

Cyient declined 1.3 percent after Q3 consolidated profit fell 25 per cent year-on-year.

Ashoka Buildcon gained 2 percent on securing a Rs. 307.71 crore contract from the PWD, Daman, for construction of a signature bridge project.

