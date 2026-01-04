Indian Shares Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Monday despite positive cues from other global markets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 9 points at 85,770 in lackluster trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 9 points to 26,338.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank added 2 percent, Sobha rallied 3.5 percent and Marico rose about 1 percent while Avenue Supermarts fell nearly 2 percent after their Q3 updates.

Bank of Baroda shares were up nearly 1 percent. The state-run lender logged 15 percent loan growth in the third quarter ended December.

Bajaj Finance was down 0.7 percent despite Q3 update signaling steady momentum. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank surged 2.4 percent after reporting strong deposit and loan book growth for Q3.

Bandhan Bank climbed nearly 3 percent after reporting 10 percent loan growth in the third quarter.

Adani Enterprises was little changed after launching a Rs 1,000-crore non-convertible debenture issue.

Kiri Industries slumped 4.6 percent after selling its entire stake in DyStar Global.

