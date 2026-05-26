Markets

Indian Shares Struggle For Direction In Cautious Trade

May 26, 2026 — 12:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated in early trade on Tuesday after the U.S. military said that it carried out "self-defense" strikes in southern Iran, including on missile launch sites and boats placing mines, curbing optimism over potential deal with Tehran.

Senir Iranian negotiators are in Qatar for talks on a potential agreement with Washington, according to reports.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 60 points at 76,547 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 22 points to 24,054.

Infosys and Eternal both rose around 1 percent while Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Trent and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the prominent decliners.

Premier Energies rose over 2 percent after its promoters offloaded a 5.3 percent stake in the company for Rs. 2,413 crore.

NLC India rallied 3.5 percent after it signed a pact with Nuclear Power Corporation of India for the formation of a joint venture to establish nuclear power projects in the country.

Vodafone Idea edged up slightly as Crisil Ratings upgraded its rating to A- with a stable outlook.

Hitachi Energy tumbled 3.6 percent despite reporting an 80 percent jump in Q4 net profit.

Container Corporation of India slumped nearly 5 percent on reporting a 12 percent decline in its Q4FY26 net profit.

Rail Vikas Nigam dropped 3 percent on disappointing results, with fourth-quarter net profit plunging 59 percent from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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