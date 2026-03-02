Markets

Indian Shares Slump As Middle East Tensions Escalate

March 02, 2026 — 05:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Monday as the possibility of prolonged turmoil in the Middle East and the ripple effects of higher oil prices prompted traders to move funds into safe-haven assets.

India imports nearly 85 percent of its crude oil needs and therefore a sharp surge in crude prices to their highest level in four years reignited investor concerns over inflation and India's external balances.

The Indian rupee slid to its weakest level in a month, falling below the 91-per-dollar level due to concerns about imported inflation and continued foreign institutional investor outflows amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

AI-disruption worries, tariff uncertainties and fears of wider problems in the $1.8 trillion global private credit market also kept investors on edge.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 2,700 points to an intraday low of 78,543.73 before recovering some lost ground to end the session down 1,048.34 points, or 1.29 percent, at 80,238.85.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty index plunged 2.28 percent to hit a low of 24603.50 in intraday before settling down 312.95 points, or 1.24 percent, at 24,865.70.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes plummeted 1.2 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was extremely weak on the BSE, with 3,560 shares falling while 823 shares advanced and 145 shares closed unchanged.

Selling was seen across the board despite revised GDP numbers revealing an impressive growth momentum, led by the factory sector.

Among the prominent decliners, airline Indigo slumped 6.3 percent on surging oil prices while construction & engineering giant Larsen & Toubro, which has exposure to the Middle East, slumped 5 percent.

Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Bajaj FinServ, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki India and Adani Ports lost 2-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.