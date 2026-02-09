Indian Shares Seen Tad Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from global markets. That said, volatility cannot be ruled out amid the impending Nifty weekly expiry.

On the earnings front, Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, Eicher Motors, Jubilant Foodworks and United Breweries are among the prominent companies slated to unveil their quarterly earnings results today.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively on Monday after the United States and India unveiled an interim framework designed to reduce tariffs, redefine energy partnerships, and enhance economic collaboration.

The rupee fell by 9 paise to close at 90.74 against the U.S. dollar amid volatile trading and evolving trade agreements.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,255 crore on a net basis Monday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the extent of Rs 4 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian stocks were higher for a second straight session, with Japan's Nikkei scaling new records following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decisive election victory over the weekend.

The U.S. dollar index held steady after logging its biggest single-day drop in two weeks on Monday in the wake of reports suggesting that Chinese regulators have advised financial institutions to rein in their holdings of U.S. Treasuries due to concern over concentration risk and market volatility.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that senior U.S. Treasury staff visited China last week "to strengthen channels of communication" between Washington and Beijing.

U.S. Treasury yields edged up slightly ahead of the release of key U.S. retail sales, jobs and inflation reports due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, markets currently expect the Fed to keep interest rates steady until June.

Gold edged lower in Asian trade after surging above $5,000 an ounce on Monday. Oil prices were subdued after settling higher in the previous session as the U.S. warned ships to avoid Iranian waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended on a firm note as tech stocks continued a rebound from Friday on easing AI spending concerns.

The Dow inched up marginally to reach a new record ahead of key earnings and economic data due later in the week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 advanced half a percent.

European stocks ended higher on Monday on the back of positive corporate news and data suggesting that investor morale in the Eurozone improved sharply in February.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.7 percent. The German DAX surged 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up by 0.2 percent.

