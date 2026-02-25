Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Thursday after U.S. chipmaker Nvidia forecast first-quarter revenue above market estimates, helping ease concerns that momentum in artificial intelligence spending was cooling.

That said, geopolitical risks may keep investors on edge before a fresh round of nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran in Geneva, Switzerland.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran possessed a very large number of ballistic missiles that threaten U.S. interests in the region and it was trying to develop ?weapons that can reach the continental United States.

Overall gains may also remain capped due to lingering trade-deal uncertainties.

"There is a lot of uncertainty, but we do know a few things. A uniform 15 percent tariff would benefit some Asia-Pacific economies that have faced much steeper country-specific levies," Moody's said in a statement.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended Wednesday's session flat to slightly higher, trimming early gains due to profit taking in the PSU banking space.

The rupee settled 1 paisa lower at 90.96 against the U.S. dollar amid elevated crude oil prices and trade deal concerns.

Foreign investors net bought shares worth Rs 2,991 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 5,119 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning while U.S. stock futures wobbled ahead of weekly jobless claims data due later in the day, followed by January's producer price index report on Friday.

The dollar was on the back foot while oil prices held steady near seven-month highs amid jitters about the threat to supply from potential military conflict between the U.S. and Iran. Gold held near three-week highs, buoyed by some safe-haven demand.

U.S. stocks ended higher overnight, building on the gains from the previous session after Anthropic launched new AI tools, positioning its products as additive, rather than threatening, to existing software providers.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 0.8 percent and the Dow rose 0.6 percent.

European stocks rose to a new record on Wednesday as new U.S. tariffs came into effect at 10 percent under a different legal framework.

Investors also digested solid regional data, with Eurozone inflation falling to a 1-month low in January, Germany returning to growth in the fourth quarter and French consumer confidence improving slightly in February.

The pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 0.7 percent to set a new record. The German DAX gained 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 added half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 1.2 percent.

