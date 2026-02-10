Indian Shares Seen Flat To Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

Stock-specific action could be seen as the Q3 earnings season enters its final leg. Export-oriented stocks and metal companies are likely to remain in the spotlight following the recent interim trade deal with the United States.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around 0.3 percent each on Tuesday to extend gains for a third day running after the White House issued a fact sheet highlighting key terms of the interim trade agreement.

Rather than a finalized pact, the document describes a set of commitments and steps that the U.S. and Indian governments say they will begin implementing in the coming weeks.

The rupee reversed initial losses to settle higher by 9 paise at 90.57 against the U.S. dollar.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 69 crore on a net basis Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors pumped in Rs 1,174 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mixed this morning, with Japan closed for a holiday. The dollar weakened, gold traded up half a percent above $5,050 an ounce and Treasury futures held their gains as unexpectedly weak December U.S. retail sales data prompted traders to price in a further two rate cuts of 25 basis points from the Federal Reserve this year.

Oil edged higher as traders assessed the risks of supply disruptions in the Middle East ahead of a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight after two days of gains. The Dow inched up 0.1 percent, but the S&P 500 dipped 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6 percent as data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in December and household debt rose to a new record high in Q4 2025.

Financial services stocks tanked after tech platform Altruist introduced a new AI-powered tax planning tool for wealth advisors and clients.

Traders also reacted to comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack that interest rates could be on an extended hold.

Her Dallas counterpart Lorie Logan said she believes the Federal Reserve's interest-rate stance is set well for the risks facing the economy.

In Europe, stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday after hitting record highs in the previous session.

The pan European Stoxx 600 finished marginally lower. While France's CAC 40 closed marginally higher, the German DAX slipped 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.