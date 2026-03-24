Indian Shares Rebound After Trump's Comment To End War In Iran

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday, tracking firm cues from global markets after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the U.S. and Iran have had "very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East" and therefore he has instructed the military to postpone any strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days. However, Iran denied these talks had happened.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 652 points, or 0.9 percent, at 73,348 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 202 points, or 0.9 percent, to 22,713.

Among the top gainers, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal, Asian Paints, BEL, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Indigo were up 2-3 percent.

Oil explorer ONGC rose 1.4 percent and Oil India added 1 percent as Brent crude prices surged more than 4 percent after plunging 10 percent in the New York trading session overnight.

HDFC Bank gained 1.2 percent. The private sector bank has hired external law firms to review the resignation of former part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty.

Coal India fell 2.7 percent after its board approved a corporate guarantee of Rs. 3,160 crore in favor of its subsidiary CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja Limited (CRAUL).

Wipro climbed 1 percent after expanding its presence in South Korea.

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