Indian Shares Poised For Weak Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Monday, with concerns about bond yields and rising Covid-19 infections likely to keep underlying sentiment cautious.

India reported 47,009 fresh Covid-19 cases today pushing the overall tally to 11,645,719, according to Worldometer.

The recent spike in coronavirus infections is likely being caused by slip-ups in precautionary measures and variants of the virus, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Chief Dr Randeep Guleria has said.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning while oil and gold prices fell on dollar strength as investors await cues from a series of upcoming Treasury auctions. The Turkish lira plunged as much as 15 percent following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's shock decision to replace the country's central-bank chief.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as Treasury yields hovered near 14-month highs and the Federal Reserve said it was ending a yearlong reprieve that had eased capital requirements for big banks.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8 percent to rebound from the previous session's sell-off, while the Dow shed 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent.

European stocks ended Friday's session lower as investors fretted over rising coronavirus cases and fresh lockdowns in the region to combat the deadly new outbreak.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.8 percent. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 all tumbled around 1.1 percent.

