Indian Shares Open Lower On Trade Deal Delay

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a sluggish note Tuesday, with lingering uncertainty around tariffs and caution ahead of key U.S. jobs and inflation data due this week keeping investors on edge.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 353 points, or 0.4 percent, to 84,859 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 106 points, or 0.4 percent, at 25,914.

Tata Power was down about 1 percent after it unveiled plans to invest around Rs. 25,000 crore in capital expenditure during the current financial year.

IT stocks such as HCL Technologies, Infosys and TCS were down around 1 percent each. State Bank of India edged up slightly on news it will sign a €150-million line of credit with Germany's KfW to fund climate-friendly energy projects.

Taxmaco Rail gained 1 percent on securing on order worth Rs. 132 crore from Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing.

Zydus Lifesciences rose half a percent on receiving FDA approval for the Menkes disease treatment CUTX-101.

Ion Exchange India soared 7 percent on winning new contracts worth Rs. 205 crore from Rayzon Energy and INOX Solar.

