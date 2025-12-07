Indian Shares Open Lower Ahead Of Fed Meet

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Monday, tracking mixed cues from global markets ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting due this week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 203 points, or 0.2 percent, at 85,508 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 58 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,128.

Among the prominent decliners, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and BEL all fell around 1 percent.

InterGlobe Aviation tumbled 4 percent as IndiGo faced a major operational crisis due to staff shortages and new crew regulations.

CEAT edged down slightly after its board approved an investment of IDR 3,800 million in its Indonesian subsidiary, PT CEAT Tyres Indonesia.

Biocon fell about 1 percent. The company said it would acquire the remaining stake in Biocon Biologics Limited through a share swap.

Dynamite Technologies surged nearly 5 percent after signing a strategic deal with Dassault Aviation.

Lenskart declined 2.6 percent as its one-month shareholder lock-in period comes to an end.

