Indian Shares Open Higher On Global Cues

February 09, 2026 — 11:40 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers higher on Tuesday amid easing geopolitical and AI spending concerns.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 307 points, or 0.4 percent, at 84,372 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 88 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,954.

Bata India surged 5.5 percent on reporting a 13 percent rise in its quarterly profit. GlaxoSmithKline Pharma advanced 4.4 percent on reporting a 29 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.

BSE soared 6.5 percent on strong Q3 results, with net profit climbing 172 percent year-on-year.

Tata Steel gained more than 2 percent after its December quarter earnings came in-line with Street expectations.

NHPC fell more than 2 percent after inviting tenders for major civil and hydro-mechanical works at its 1,856-megawatt Sawalkot hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Zydus Lifesciences tumbled 3 percent after Q3 net profit came in flat due to rising operating costs.

Maruti Suzuki India added 1.4 percent after recording its highest-ever rail dispatches in 2025.

Ceigall India jumped 5.3 percent on winning a Rs. 1,700 crore order.

