Indian Shares Open Higher On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher in early trade on Thursday, mirroring firm cues from global markets as AI darling Nvidia's strong results and commentary boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 178 points, or 0.20 percent, at 85,366 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 46 points, or 0.20 percent, to 26,098.

Reliance Industries gained 1 percent after its FMCG subsidiary Reliance Consumer Products forayed into the pet care segment with the launch of Waggies.

Adani Enterprises rose 1.3 percent. The company has received approval from its creditors for its Rs. 14,535 crore offer to acquire the insolvent Jaiprakash Associates.

SpiceJet added nearly 2 percent after its board issued 83,34,091 equity shares at a price of Rs. 42.32 per share on a preferential basis to GASL Aviation Holdings.

NBCC India rallied 2.2 percent on securing a project management consultancy contract worth Rs. 2,966.10 crore from the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

