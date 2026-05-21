Markets

Indian Shares Open Higher On Easing Middle East Tensions

May 21, 2026 — 12:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note on Thursday as global bond yields eased and crude oil prices fell sharply on improving optimism surrounding the ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations to resolve the Middle East conflict. The benchmark BSE Sensex edged up by 310 points, or 0.4 percent, to 75,628 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 119 points, or half a percent, at 23,778.

Life Insurance Corporation of India, ITC, Nykaa, LG Electronics and GAIL India were moving higher ahead of their quarterly earnings results.

Lenskart jumped nearly 2 percent despite reporting a decline in its Q4 net profit. Rail Vikas Nigam rose 1.3 percent on securing a contract worth Rs. 164.18 crore from East Coast Railway.

Pace Digitek advanced 1.2 percent on bagging an advance work order valued at Rs. 264.65 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam.

JK Cement climbed 2.6 percent after receiving the letter of intent from the Andhra Pradesh government for limestone mining.

Ola Electric Mobility slumped 4.5 percent after reporting a net loss of Rs. 500 crore in Q4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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