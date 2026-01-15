Indian Shares Modestly Higher As IT Stocks Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains in early trade on Friday, with information technology stocks leading the surge.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 218 points, or 0.3 percent, at 83,600 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,698.

Infosys rallied 4 percent after unexpectedly raising its revenue forecast.

Peer Wipro surged nearly 3 percent, Tech Mahindra added 2.7 percent and Tata Technologies rose about 1 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

Reliance Industries gained half a percent ahead of its earnings release.

Jio Financial Services rose over 1 percent after total income more than doubled year-on-year during the third quarter ended December.

HDB Financial Services jumped 2 percent after Q3 profit surged 36 percent from last year.

NBCC India climbed 1.1 percent on winning a Rs. 55.02 crore contract from Indian Overseas Bank.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.