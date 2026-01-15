Markets

Indian Shares Modestly Higher As IT Stocks Surge

January 15, 2026 — 11:05 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains in early trade on Friday, with information technology stocks leading the surge.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 218 points, or 0.3 percent, at 83,600 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,698.

Infosys rallied 4 percent after unexpectedly raising its revenue forecast.

Peer Wipro surged nearly 3 percent, Tech Mahindra added 2.7 percent and Tata Technologies rose about 1 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

Reliance Industries gained half a percent ahead of its earnings release.

Jio Financial Services rose over 1 percent after total income more than doubled year-on-year during the third quarter ended December.

HDB Financial Services jumped 2 percent after Q3 profit surged 36 percent from last year.

NBCC India climbed 1.1 percent on winning a Rs. 55.02 crore contract from Indian Overseas Bank.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.