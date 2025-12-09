Markets

Indian Shares Modestly Higher In Early Trade

December 09, 2025 — 11:38 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains in early trade on Wednesday after suffering heavy losses in the last few sessions.

The benchmark BSE Sensex edged up by 168 points, or 0.20 percent, to 84,834 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 62 points, or 0.2 percent, at 25,901.

Tata Power Company added 1.4 percent after commissioning the 400 kV Koteshwar-Rishikesh transmission line.

Zydus Lifesciences advanced 1.1 percent. Its subsidiary Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE has formed a strategic alliance with Formycon AG to exclusively license and supply FYB206.

Swiggy rose nearly 2 percent after launching a Rs. 10,000-crore ($1.11 billion) QIP at an indicative floor price of Rs. 371 per share.

HUDCO gained 1 percent ahead of a board meet to allot unsecured, taxable, redeemable NCDs totaling up to Rs. 2,500 crore through a private placement.

Highway Infrastructure soared 8.3 percent on securing a NHAI order worth Rs. 328.78 crore.

JSW Energy rallied 2.4 percent, a day after U.S.-based investment firm GQG Partners offloaded shares worth Rs 676 crore in the company through an open market transaction.

Graphite India climbed 2 percent after it entered into an exclusive agreement with Spain's Kivoro to distribute its graphene-based Heat Transfer Additive (HTA) in the Indian market.

InterGlobe Aviation fell about 1 percent amid mounting flight cancellation chaos.

