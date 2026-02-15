Indian Shares Little Changed In Cautious Trade

Markets

February 15, 2026 — 11:25 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Monday, tracking mixed signals from global markets.

Several Asian as well as U.S. markets remain shut today for Lunar New Year and Presidents' Day, respectively.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 24 points at 82,602, with persistent concerns around AI-driven disruption and its likely impact on other industries keeping investors on edge. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 7 points at 25,463.

IT stocks extended last week's declines, with Infosys and Tech Mahindra falling around 1 percent each.

Adani Enterprises declined 1.3 percent after its subsidiary, Horizon Aero Solutions, acquired a 100 percent stake in Indamer Technics for Rs. 330 crore.

Religare Enterprises fell 2.2 percent after its board approved the demerger of Religare Enterprises and Religare Finvest into two separately listed independent entities.

Ola Electric Mobility plummeted 5 percent after the company reported dismal earnings for the third quarter ended December.

Hindustan Copper lost 2 percent on receiving a demand notice seeking recovery of Rs. 929.4 crore from the Government of Jharkhand.

Torrent Pharma soared 6 percent after Q3 profit jumped 26 percent year-over-year.

Signature Global rallied 5.2 percent after it signed an agreement for a joint venture with commercial real estate developer RMZ.

