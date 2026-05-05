Indian Shares Likely To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Strong GIFT Nifty futures, steady Asian markets and the overnight positive close on Wall Street indicate a firm start for Indian shares on Wednesday.

Oil prices drifted lower amid hopes of a U.S.-Iran peace deal following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that his latest effort to partially reopen the Strait of Hormuz would be paused,

The focus will continue to be on quarterly earnings. Bajaj Auto, Polycab, Payym and Shree Cements are among the companies scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today

Hero MotoCorp reported a revenue of Rs 12,797 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, up from Rs 9,939 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Larsen & Toubro reported a 3% drop in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter at Rs 5,326 crore, compared to a year ago.

Poonawalla Fincorp's net profit rose in the fourth quarter to Rs 255 crore, up 70% compared to its net earnings in the year-ago quarter.

Indian stocks turned in a weak performance on Tuesday as rising tensions in the Middle East and the rupee's drop to a low of 95.44 against the greenback weighed on sentiment. The market managed to pare some losses thanks to a fairly decent recovery past mid afternoon.

The BSE benchmark Sensex, which opened at 77,103.72 dropped to a low of 76,515.03 intraday and eventually ended the day at 77,017.79, losing 251.61 points or 0.33%.

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 finished with a loss of 86.50 points or 0.36% at 24,032.80, well off the session's low of 23,882.05.

On Wall Street, the major averages ended on a firm note on Tuesday as stocks climbed higher amid a sharp pullback by the price of crude oil. The Nasdaq jumped 258.32 points or 1% to 25,326.13, the S&P 500 advanced 58.47 points or 0.8% to 7,259.22 and the Dow climbed 356.35 points or 0.7% to 49,298.25.

Stock markets across Europe closed on a positive note on Tuesday with investors reacting to corporate earnings updates. Asian markets are up firmly in positive territory today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.