Indian Shares Hold Steady Before Nvidia Earnings

November 18, 2025 — 11:33 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed on Wednesday as investors braced for earnings from Nvidia and the release of all-important delayed U.S. jobs report.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 68 points at 84,741 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 11 points to 25,921.

Infosys rallied 2 percent. The company's 18,000 crore share buyback will open on Thursday, November 20, and close on Wednesday, November 26.

Peer Tata Consultancy Services added 1.2 percent after it won a five-year contract from U.K.'s NHS Supply Chain.

Azad Engineering surged 2.3 percent after it inked an aircrafts parts deal with Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp.

Hindustan Unilever jumped 1.2 percent after fixing December 5 as the record date for separating its ice-cream division into a new company, Kwality Walls (India).

Escorts Kubota was up nearly 1 percent after introducing its third-generation ride-on rice transplanters.

Goel Construction Company advanced 1.7 percent on securing a contract worth Rs.173.25 crore order from the Aditya Birla Group.

