Markets

Indian Shares Hold Steady After Thursday's Selloff

February 19, 2026 — 11:40 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly higher in early trade on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session on rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate path.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 142 points, or 0.2 percent, at 82,639 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,504.

Among the top gainers, Hindustan Unilever, Titan Company, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and BEL all were up over 1 percent.

ABB India soared more than 5 percent post its Q4 results.

Karur Vysya Bank added 1.4 percent after reducing its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates across tenors by 10 basis points.

Federal Bank rose 1.4 percent after the successful resolution of a long-standing tax matter related to the assessment years - AY 2011-12, AY 2012-13 and AY 2013-14.

Pace Digitek rallied 2.2 percent on receiving an order worth Rs. 89 crore from RailTel Corporation of India.

Waaree Energies gained 1 percent after confirming it was in talks with several state governments regarding the establishment of its proposed greenfield manufacturing facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.