Indian Shares Follow Global Peers Lower; Private Banks Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded lower on Tuesday, mirroring weak cues from global markets amid rising economic and policy uncertainty.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 292 points, or 0.3 percent, to 85,350 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 103 points, or 0.4 percent, at 26,072.

Among the prominent decliners, TMPV, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank all fell around 1 percent.

Bajaj Housing Finance slumped 8 percent after an announcement that promoter Bajaj Finance intends to divest up to 2 percent of its stake in the company via open-market sales.

Hyundai Motor India fell 1.2 percent after announcing its November sales figures.

Hindustan Unilever gained 1 percent after naming Vandana Suri as its executive director for home care.

NMDC added 1 percent. The company said its iron ore production for November rose 11 percent from last year.

