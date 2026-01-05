Markets

Indian Shares Flat To Lower In Early Trade

January 05, 2026 — 11:45 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower in early trade on Tuesday despite firm cues from global markets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 132 points, or 0.2 percent, at 85,307 while the broader NSE Nifty index was little changed at 26,245.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares were little changed. The private sector bank said it achieved 16 percent growth in net advances during the third quarter ended December.

IndusInd Bank edged down slightly after posting sequential decline in loans for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Trent slumped 7 percent on the back of its in-line Q3 business update.

Dabur India declined 1.6 percent on flagging mixed quarterly performance.

L&T Finance surged 2 percent and Axis Bank gained 1 percent after issuing their Q3 business updates.

Manganese ore producer MOIL climbed 2.6 percent after reporting its best-ever production in Q3FY26.

GM Breweries added 1.5 percent ahead of its earnings release.

