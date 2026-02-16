Indian Shares End Notably Higher After Choppy Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Monday despite lackluster cues from global markets and continued declines in IT stocks on AI disruption fears.

Investors shrugged off official data that showed India's wholesale prices increased more-than-expected in January to the highest level in ten months.

The wholesale price index, or WPI, rose 1.81 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 0.83 percent rise in December and a 1.25 percent gain expected by analysts.

This was the fastest growth since March 2025, when prices had risen more than 2.0 percent.

Recovering from an early slide, the benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session up 650.39 points, or 0.79 percent, at 83,277.15.

The broader NSE Nifty index jumped 211.65 points, or 0.83 percent, to 25,682.75, with considerable amount of buying seen in realty, pharma, financials and FMCG shares.

The BSE mid-cap index surged 0.6 percent but the small-cap index dipped 0.2 percent. The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,506 shares falling while 1,795 shares rose and 195 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Power Grid Corp shares rallied 4.5 percent while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Bajaj FinServ, Asian Paints, ITC, NTPC, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank rose 1-2 percent.

On the flip side, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki India and Tech Mahindra all fell over 1 percent.

