Indian Shares End Flat In Choppy Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session little changed on Thursday due to U.S. trade policy concerns and fears over a potential military conflict in the Middle East region.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to block a pillar of U.S. trade policy has caused yet more uncertainty for trade partners and companies.

It remains unclear what will happen to nearly 20 framework deals or firmer trade agreements that the Trump administration has reached with countries in recent months.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on more than 30 individuals, companies and vessels linked to Tehran's oil trade as the third round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran kicked off in Geneva against a backdrop of continued mistrust.

The benchmark BSE Sensex swung between gains and losses before finishing down 27.46 points, or 0.03 percent, at 82,248.61.

The broader NSE Nifty index also fluctuated before closing at 25,496.55, up 14.05 points, or 0.06 percent, from its previous close.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes edged up by 0.6 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,170 shares rising while 2,032 shares fell and 154 shares closed unchanged.

While media and FMCG stocks led losses, IT stocks pared early morning gains after AI chipmaker Nvidia posted strong earnings for the December quarter.

Healthcare stocks witnessed selective buying, with Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rising over 1 percent each.

Defense stocks extended their rally for the second consecutive session ahead of an expected India-Israel defense deal.

Astra Microwave Products jumped more than 4 percent, Data Patterns surged 5.6 percent and Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing added 1.8 percent.

