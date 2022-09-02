Indian Shares End Choppy Session Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before ending little changed on Friday, as investors awaited the release of all-important U.S. jobs data for August later in the day for clues on the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest-rate hike.

Key benchmark indexes struggled for direction as the rupee fell on dollar strength and oil prices rebounded sharply ahead of next week's OPEC+ meeting.

Oil prices were up more than 2 percent in European trade after the United States said that a new response received from Iran on reviving a landmark nuclear deal of 2015 was unconstructive, putting a new hurdle on finalizing the agreement.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended a volatile session up 36.74 points, or 0.06 percent, at 58,803.33 while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 3.35 points, or 0.02 percent, to settle at 17,539.45.

ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, Shree Cement and BPCL fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Kotak Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC, Adani Ports and ITC rose 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.