Indian Shares Edge Lower On US-Iran Tensions

(RTTNews) - Indian shares edged lower in cautious trade on Friday as fresh U.S.-Iran clashes in the Strait of Hormuz jolted hopes for a deal to end the 10-week conflict and reopen the crucial waterway.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 545 points, or 0.7 percent, at 77,299 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped 151 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,174.

Among the prominent decliners, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and Eternal fell 1-2 percent.

Thermax soared 7.4 percent on reporting a 19 percent rise in its Q4 net profit.

Dabur India gained nearly 2 percent after reporting a 15 percent year-on-year rise in its Q4FY26 profit.

Thyrocare Technologies soared nearly 10 percent after more than doubling its fourth-quarter profit.

Lenskart Solutions advanced 1.3 percent following reports of a potential block deal. Sonata Software surged 7.3 percent on reporting a 25 percent rise in its Q426 consolidated net profit.

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