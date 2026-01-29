Markets

Indian Shares Edge Lower In Early Trade

January 29, 2026 — 11:29 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower in early trade on Friday as Apple warned of margin pressures and trade tensions returned to haunt investors.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Canada with a 50 percent tariff on any aircraft sold in the U.S., the latest salvo in his trade war with America's northern neighbor.

Also, Trump signed an executive order aimed at imposing trade tariffs on countries that provide oil to Cuba, a move that puts pressure on Mexico.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 358 points, or 0.4 percent, at 82,207 while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 115 points, or half a percent, to 25,304.

Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corporation of India and NTPC were moving lower ahead of their earnings results due today.

ITC gained about 1 percent despite posting flat Q3 profit.

REC tumbled 2.6 percent after Q3 profit declined sequentially.

Paytm lost 4 percent and Swiggy plunged 6 percent after reporting their quarterly results.

NTPC Green Energy slumped 4.7 percent after Q3 profit sank 73 percent.

