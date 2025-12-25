Markets

Indian Shares Edge Lower In Cautious Trade

December 25, 2025 — 11:24 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower on Friday despite firm cues from global markets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 208 points, or 0.2 percent, at 85,200 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped 56 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,085. Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma all fell around 1 percent. IndusInd Bank was moving lower after the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) initiated a probe into the private bank over irregularities in its derivatives trading portfolio.

Vikran Engineering soared 4.4 percent on securing an EPC contract worth R. 459 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy.

KNR Constructions jumped more than 6 percent on news it will divest its entire stake in four road SPVs for a total value of Rs. 1,543.19 crore.

Ola Electric Mobility rallied 3.3 percent after it received government approval for the release of Rs. 366.78 crore in incentives under the PLI scheme for automobiles and auto components.

Castrol India climbed 2.6 percent after Motion JVCo, Stonepeak, and CPP Investment Board launched an open offer to acquire a 26 percent stake in the company.

Lenskart Solutions rose over 1 percent after its Singapore subsidiary approved an investment of KRW 3 billion (around Rs.186 million) to acquire a 29.24 percent stake in South Korea-based optical machinery company iiNeer Corp.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.