Indian Shares Edge Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher on Thursday as most global equity markets remain closed on New Year's Day.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 140 points, or 0.2 percent, at 85,361 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 42 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,174.

Vodafone Idea shares surged 4.6 percent. Promoter and group entities of the company have agreed to infuse Rs. 5,836 crore into the company to strengthen its financials and improve future cash flows.

Blue Dart Express soared 7 percent after getting a major relief from tax authorities over a GST dispute.

NBCC India was moving higher on bagging three domestic contracts worth Rs. 220.31 crore.

NCC gained 1.3 percent on saying it has bagged four new orders in December totaling Rs. 1,237.24 crore excluding GST.

HUDCO and IREDA were slightly higher after coming up with their business updates for the third quarter ended December.

Hyundai Motor India edged down slightly after raising vehicle prices.

RBL Bank fell about 1 percent after revamping its top management.

Berger Paints India dropped 1.1 percent. A promoter group entity has acquired a 14.48 percent stake in the company through internal restructuring.

