Markets

Indian Shares Decline As IT Sell-off Deepens On AI-related Concerns

February 12, 2026 — 05:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Thursday's session lower as IT stocks extended their slide from the previous session on renewed concerns about the disruption AI start-ups will have on established companies.

Rising oil prices on heightened U.S.-Iran tensions and HUL's muted Q3 numbers also dented investor sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 558.72 points, or 0.66 percent, to 83,674.92 on its weekly derivatives expiry day.

The broader NSE Nifty index fell 146.65 points, or 0.57 percent, to 25,807.20 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes ended down half a percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,527 shares falling while 1,680 shares advanced and 161 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, HCL Technologies, TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra slumped 5-6 percent on near-term growth concerns and fragile global sentiment towards the IT sector.

According to media reports, clients in the U.S. and Europe are being more cautious with discretionary IT spends, especially on older projects, until budgets are clearer.

The talk around AI has added to uncertainty about how fast traditional service models might change.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.